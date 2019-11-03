Sunday Wind Down

Archbishop Of Tuam Says State Needs To Be Fully Transparent With Locals Over Plans To House Asylum Seekers On Achill Island.

: 11/03/2019 - 10:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
The Archbishop of Tuam says the state needs to be fully transparent with locals over plans to house asylum seekers on Achill Island in Co. Mayo.

Michael Neary's comments follow protests on the island last week over reported plans to house asylum seekers at a hotel there.

However, the Archbishop also says Christians have a responsibility to share with those who are less fortunate than themselves.

He says it's well known, nationally and internationally, that Achill people are a welcoming people and added that we should be alert to those who are experiencing serious upheaval and a crisis of hope in their lives.

