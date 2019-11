The price of plastic shopping bags is set to increase.

The plan will see a three cents increase to plastic bags to 25 cents, while larger reusable bags could jump from 70 cents to 95 cents.

According to the Sunday Independent, the environment minister hopes the new charges will encourage big supermarkets to offer customers non-plastic options.

Richard Bruton also wants to bring in new charges on disposable cups, plates and cutlery.

He will bring a memo to cabinet on the plans this week.