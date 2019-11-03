Listen: Army Specialists Understood To Be Investigating Route Out Of Syria To Return An Irish Woman Linked To Islamic State.

Army specialists are understood to be investigating a route out of Syria to return an Irish woman linked to Islamic State.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports members of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and from the Defence Forces travelled to Turkey to asses the return of Smith and her two year old daughter.

The Dundalk woman escaped from a Kurdish forces detainment camp in northeast Syria last month and its believed she is now being held near the Turkish border.

Security analyst with TheJournal.ie Dr Tom Clonan says finding a safe route out of Syria will be a challenge: