Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Army Specialists Understood To Be Investigating Route Out Of Syria To Return An Irish Woman Linked To Islamic State.

: 11/03/2019 - 10:56
Author: Eoin Beatty
syria_1.jpg

 

Army specialists are understood to be investigating a route out of Syria to return an Irish woman linked to Islamic State.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports members of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and from the Defence Forces travelled to Turkey to asses the return of Smith and her two year old daughter.

The Dundalk woman escaped from a Kurdish forces detainment camp in northeast Syria last month and its believed she is now being held near the Turkish border.

Security analyst with TheJournal.ie Dr Tom Clonan says finding a safe route out of Syria will be a challenge:

syria.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!