KCC Say It Is Continuously Reviewing All Roads Servicing The Drehid Landfill Site.

: 11/03/2019 - 11:43
Author: Eoin Beatty
road_construction.jpg

Social Democrats Cllr. Aidan Farrelly called on the council to review all roads servicing the Drehid site within The Clane-Maynooth municipal district at the recent MD meeting.

He also asked that remedial works be carried out to repair any damage including potholes and speed ramps.

KCC say the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department is continuously reviewing the situation and routine maintenance is undertaken as and when required including filling of potholes.

There are currently no plans to install any ramps in the area.

The Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department has made a submission to An Bord Pleanála with regard to roads/junctions on the impact of the proposed haul routes of the Drehid Strategic Infrastructure Development proposal.

The outcome of the Board’s Oral Hearing is awaited.

 

 

