Kildare County Council Provide Update On The Royal Canal Greenway Project.

: 11/03/2019 - 12:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
royal_canal_maynooth_0.jpg

 

Kildare County Council have provided an update on the Royal Canal Greenway Project.

It comes after Fianna Fail Cllr. Paul Ward put forward a question that the Clane-Maynooth MD Committee receive a comprehensive update on the entire Royal Canal Greenway Project including the current position on the Maynooth to the Fingal county border works and the Dublin City Centre to Fingal sections.

KCC say The Royal Canal Greenway runs along the route of the Royal Canal through counties Longford, Westmeath, Meath, Kildare and Dublin.

In relation to the Kildare specific sections of the route to date works have been substantially completed along the following sections:
- Moyvalley to Blackwater Aqueduct - Cloncurry to Spin Bridge (Kilcock) - Spin bridge (Kilcock) to Chambers Bridge (west if Maynooth) - Chambers Bridge to Maynooth Substantial works have been undertaken including the removal of overgrown areas, construction of paved areas (cycle track), culvert construction and construction of a ramp structure at Moyvalley Bridge.

The only outstanding items on these sections of the route are ancillary items such as signage, benches etc.

It is anticipated these will be installed early next year.

With reference to the section from Maynooth to Confey, this element is delayed pending finalisation of design changes imposed by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

A request has been sent to Dublin City Council for an update on the city section of the Greenway

