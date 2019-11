Athlone Institute of Technology is the highest ranked institute of technology in the country.

Today's Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 show's it's leapt from ninth place to 7th.

Trinity College is the top ranked university overall, followed by UCD and UCC who are in joint second.

Maynooth University is in 12th place, no change in its position from last year.

The University has a 49.5% student satisfaction, 298 teaching staff and is ranked 701st in the world.