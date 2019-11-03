KCC Provide Update On The Cleaning Of The River Slate.

At the recent Clane-Maynooth MD Meeting, Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Wyse asked the council to state when the River Slate, being part of the Rathangan Drainage District, was last cleaned in the section where it passes through Ballyteague and Cloncumber.

KCC responded by stating that following the abolition of the Barrow Drainage Board in December 2014, the council has set up a Drainage Maintenance Crew responsible for maintaining all drainage districts throughout the county.

The crew consists of two General Operatives (GOs), who are full-time Kildare County Council employees and a General Site Supervisor (GSS), who are shared on a 50-50 basis with Offaly County Council (covered under a Section 85 agreement).

The annual budget for works and salaries for 2019 was €238,792.00.

Works are dictated by environmental constraints, such as those laid down by Inland Fisheries Ireland and health and safety considerations.

These include a three-month window from July to September for in-stream machine works and a six-month window from September to February for tree cutting.

Further constraints include the crayfish plague currently affecting both the River Slate and the River Barrow.

The main channel of the River Slate was cleaned between Derrymullen, Allenwood and Rathangan in 2018.

Due to the crayfish plague, further cleaning could not be carried out this year.

Works are scheduled on a multi-annual basis as ecological reports are required prior to works being carried out.

Priority is given to areas where homes are at risk of flooding.

Works are proposed on the River Slate north of Robertstown East in 2020, subject to the constraints as outlined.