The Taoiseach has made a formal apology to one of the victims of the CervicalCheck controversy.

Patricia Carrick has terminal cancer after a delayed diagnosis.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised to Patricia and Damien Carrick while President Michael D Higgins and HSE boss Paul Reid have also spoken to the family.

In the Dáil the Taoiseach made a formal apology to the family:

