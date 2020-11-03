Listen: Taoiseach Says Tánasite Has Never Leaked Any Other Confidential Documents.

The Taoiseach has said Leo Varadkar never leaked any other confidential documents ahead of the Tánaiste's Dáil statement this evening.

Micheál Martin has again defended Varadkar saying much of what was in the IMO contract he leaked was already in the public domain.

The Tánaiste is to to address the Dáil this evening to explain his version of events.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he's been assured Varadkar was not regularly leaking sensitive documents:

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald doesn't accept the government's version of events:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

