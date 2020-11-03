K Drive

Listen: Taoiseach Says Tánasite Has Never Leaked Any Other Confidential Documents.

: 03/11/2020 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
File image: Leo Varadkar

The Taoiseach has said Leo Varadkar never leaked any other confidential documents ahead of the Tánaiste's Dáil statement this evening.

Micheál Martin has again defended Varadkar saying much of what was in the IMO contract he leaked was already in the public domain.

The Tánaiste is to to address the Dáil this evening to explain his version of events.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he's been assured Varadkar was not regularly leaking sensitive documents:

Audio file by Ciara Plunkett

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald doesn't accept the government's version of events:

Audio file by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews
 

