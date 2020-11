It took an ambulance over 90 minutes to arrive at a life-threatening emergency seven times in just three months.

There were response times of over an hour for 63 critical calls between April and June.

According to freedom of information files, two patients in Tipperary and Louth had to wait over 1 hour and 40 minutes.

David Hall, the chief executive of Leixlip based Lifeline Ambulance Service, says such delays can have fatal consequences.

File image: RollingNews