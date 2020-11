A Commission on Pensions is being established by the Government.

The decision was approved by the cabinet today.

It'll be chaired by Ms Josephine Feehily and will examine sustainability and eligibility issues in respect of State Pension arrangements.

Issues such as the qualifying age, contribution rates, total contributions and eligibility requirements will be looked at.

In last month's budget, the government shelved plans to increase the state pension age to 67 in January.

