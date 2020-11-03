K Drive

UK's Terrorist Threat Level Raised From Substantial To Severe.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The UK's terror threat level is being raised from substantial to severe.

It means an attack is highly likely.

On Twitter, the Home Secretary Priti Patel said the move is a precaution and isn't based on a specific threat.

It follows recent attacks in Austria and France.

 

