Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Kill to come forward.

At around 7:45 this morning, a motorcyclist was hit by a car at Kill GAA Club on Main Street.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in the incident while the car did not stop and headed in the direction of Johnstown.

It happened beside two bus stops on route 126 - Gardai are asking anyone who may have been there at the time to contact them.