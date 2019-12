Footpath works continue in Naas, Clane and Prosperous today.

Kildare County Council says the Naas project will take place at Elmwood, daily, between 8am and 5pm, until Friday.

Works are also taking place in Clane & Prosperous.

In Clane, they are taking place on the Dublin Road Roundabout and in Prosperous, on the Allenwood Road from McCormack’s Garage to McCarthy’s Hardware.

Both of these projects are scheduled for completion on Wednesday.