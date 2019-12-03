Kildare Landmarks To Turn Purple To Mark International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, Today.

Seven landmarks in Kildare are turning purple today, to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Naas Town Hall, Newbridge Town Hall, Áras Chill Dara, Maynooth College Spire, Maynooth University Campus Building, Naas Ball and Rye Bridge, in Leixlip are all being lit up today.

Kildare County Council is also hosting an exhibition in Áras Cill Dara.

The Irish Guide Dogs association will showcase their sensory tunnel, and As I Am is setting up it's Autism Experience Exhibition.

Also taking part are: Arthritis Ireland, Irish Heart Foundation, Kare, Kildare Libraries Toys, Technology, Training, NCBI and Access Earth.

It begins at 10am, and runs until 2.30pm.