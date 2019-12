Low water pressure will impact parts of Kildare town today.

Kildare County Council says it is as "a result of major water connection", affecting Newbridge Road and the town.

A small number of premises on the Newbridge Road may experience a loss of supply.

The works begin at 9am and are scheduled for completion at around 3 O'clock.

It could take up to three hours, thereafter, for normal supply to resume.