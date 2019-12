The no confidence motion in Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, moved by the Social Democrats, co-led by Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, will be voted on in the Dáil today.

The government needs the support of Independent TDs, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Denis Naughten and Peter Fitzpatrick, to survive the ballot.

If it doesn't get sufficient votes to defeat the motion, it could mean a pre-Christmas general election.