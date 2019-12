In the UK, a man's been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of 12 year-old boy who was hit by a car outside his school.

Six other people were injured in the hit and run in Loughton in Essex yesterday, which police believe was deliberate.

Debden Park High School is open today and counsellors will be there for staff and students.

Executive headteacher Christian Cavanagh has paid tribute to the boy who died.