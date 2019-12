Gardaí say they hope the new system for recording crime data will give victims confidence in the police force.

The Central Statistics Office is to publish crime statistics this morning for the first time since suspending the practice in 2017.

The decision to stop publishing the data was made over CSO concerns regarding the quality of the data it was receiving from Gardaí.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey says he hopes the changes will encourage victims to report crimes to Gardaí.