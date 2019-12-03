Kildare Focus

Listen: FF Leader Says Eoghan Murphy Should Defend His Record At The General Election.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Fianna Fail leader says Eoghan Murphy should defend his record in housing at a general election rather than in a confidence motion in the Dail.

Fianna Fail is to abstain in a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister later tonight.

It was submitted by the Social Democrats: Róisín Shorthall, and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy.

Micheal Martin says we will have a general election next year at which point the voters can have their say on the governments performance.

He says Fine Gael will be held to account at the ballot box.

