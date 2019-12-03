Listen: FF Leader Says Eoghan Murphy Should Defend His Record At The General Election.

The Fianna Fail leader says Eoghan Murphy should defend his record in housing at a general election rather than in a confidence motion in the Dail.

Fianna Fail is to abstain in a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister later tonight.

It was submitted by the Social Democrats: Róisín Shorthall, and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy.

Micheal Martin says we will have a general election next year at which point the voters can have their say on the governments performance.

He says Fine Gael will be held to account at the ballot box.

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews