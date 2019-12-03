Group Of Dublin Cllrs To Take O'Deveany Gardens Plan Fight To The Courts.

A group of Dublin councillors opposed to development plans for the O'Devaney Gardens site will take their fight to the courts after losing a vote last night.

The land is due to be handed over to developer Bartra Capital to build 800 new apartments, half of them to be sold privately.

Last night a motion to rescind that deal was defeated 35 to 22 at the monthly council meeting.

Independent councillor Anthony Flynn says the public doesn't support the deal, and the councillors who put forward last night's motion will be taking legal advice today.

File image: RollingNews