Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Group Of Dublin Cllrs To Take O'Deveany Gardens Plan Fight To The Courts.

: 12/03/2019 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A group of Dublin councillors opposed to development plans for the O'Devaney Gardens site will take their fight to the courts after losing a vote last night.

The land is due to be handed over to developer Bartra Capital to build 800 new apartments, half of them to be sold privately.

Last night a motion to rescind that deal was defeated 35 to 22 at the monthly council meeting.

Independent councillor Anthony Flynn says the public doesn't support the deal, and the councillors who put forward last night's motion will be taking legal advice today.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!