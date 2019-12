Just 11 per cent of sexual offences reported to Gardaí in 2018 have resulted in someone being charged.

The CSO has published new figures which show that sex crimes have the lowest detection rates.

Its the first time the data has been published since the practice was suspended two years ago, over CSO concerns about the quality of garda data.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey says he hopes the new system that's been implemented will give victims confidence in the Gardaí.