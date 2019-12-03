Kildare Focus

Man Arrested Over Alleged Mistreatment Of Patients At Antrim Hospital.

12/03/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man's been arrested over the alleged mistreatment of patients at a hospital for the mentally ill in County Antrim.

The PSNI's carrying out a review into Muckamore Abbey following thousands of allegations of abuse.

The 33 year-old suspect was detained yesterday morning.

