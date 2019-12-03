2 Kildare Entrants Noted On Revenue Tax Defaulters List.

Two Kildare entrants are noted on the latest Tax defaulters list, issued by the Revenue Commissioners.

Company Director, Daniel Curtis, of Churchtown in Athy, has paid €113,469.85 in interest, tax and penalties.

That arose from under-declaration of Income Tax/Revenue Investigation Case.

Kilcloon Catering Company, Ltd., of Unit 4, Glenroyal Business Centre, Maynooth, has paid €72,804.92 in interest, tax and penalties.

That arose from under-declaration of VAT/Revenue Audit Case.

Both sums have been paid, in full.

Elswhere, Cork City Football club has been named on the latest Tax defaulters list after making a settlement of 88,000 euro with Revenue.

The highest settlement on todays list was made by James Jordan a carpet retailer, director and landlord from Castleknock in Dublin.

He paid over 1.4 million following an investigation into under declaration of capital gains tax and VAT.