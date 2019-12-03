Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Kildare Entrants Noted On Revenue Tax Defaulters List.

: 12/03/2019 - 17:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_customs_1.gif

Two Kildare entrants are noted on the latest Tax defaulters list, issued by the Revenue Commissioners.

Company Director, Daniel Curtis, of Churchtown in Athy, has paid €113,469.85 in interest, tax and penalties.

That arose from under-declaration of Income Tax/Revenue Investigation Case.

Kilcloon Catering Company, Ltd., of Unit 4, Glenroyal Business Centre, Maynooth, has paid €72,804.92 in interest, tax and penalties.

That arose from under-declaration of VAT/Revenue Audit Case.

Both sums have been paid, in full.

Elswhere, Cork City Football club has been named on the latest Tax defaulters list after making a settlement of 88,000 euro with Revenue.

The highest settlement on todays list  was made by James Jordan a carpet retailer, director and landlord from Castleknock in Dublin.  

He paid over 1.4 million following an investigation into under declaration of capital gains tax and VAT.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!