Listen: Peter McVerry Highlights "One Country, But Two Different Worlds".

'One country but two different worlds' that's how a leading campaigner has contrasted the treatment of homeless people in court and the Dail expenses controversy.

Fr Peter Mc Verry's highlighted how a number of men and a boy were separately charged yesterday for stealing a soft drink, bar of chocolate and packets of cigarettes.

This was happening as controversy engulfed TD Dara Murphy over expenses he claimed for Dail attendance while holding down a full time job in Brussels.

Fr Peter McVerry is angry over the attitude taken to the homeless and petty crime: