More Record Breaking Homelessness Figures Released This Evening.

: 12/03/2019 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_housing.jpg

The number of people officially recorded as being homeless has broken another record.

Figures just released show there were 10,514 people staying emergency accommodation in October.

While the number of children who are homeless fell, an extra 117 adults entered the system that month.

