2 Men Arrested In Northern Ireland In Suspicion Of Human Trafficking.

Two men have been arrested in the North on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.

Detectives from the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit made the arrests in the Ballymena area today.

A 33 year old was arrested on suspicion of three counts of human trafficking for sexual exploitation; controlling prostitution for gain; converting criminal property and a number of motoring offences.

An 18 year old man was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and controlling prostitution.