K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Men Arrested In Northern Ireland In Suspicion Of Human Trafficking.

: 12/03/2019 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

Two men have been arrested in the North on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.

Detectives from the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit made the arrests in the Ballymena area today.

A 33 year old was arrested on suspicion of three counts of human trafficking for sexual exploitation; controlling prostitution for gain; converting criminal property and a number of motoring offences.

An 18 year old man was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and controlling prostitution.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!