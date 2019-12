A record breaking 195 people were homeless in Kildare in October.

That's up from 184 people living in emergency accomodation in the county in September.

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Meath (99) and and Wicklow (25), combined.

The three counties are administered as the Mid East Region, where there were 86 families with 198 children living in emergency accommodation.

Nationally, 10,514 people were homeless in October, including 3826 children.