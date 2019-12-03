K Country

Govt. Tax Take €1.4 Billion Ahead Of Forecast.

: 12/03/2019 - 18:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Government tax revenues were over 1 point 4 billion euro ahead of target by the end of November.

Corporation tax receipts were ahead of expectations by over 700 million euro for the same month.

Exchequer returns also show income tax receipts were ahead of target.
 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

