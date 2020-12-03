KCC Asked To Create Rolling Road Improvement Programme For Drehid Haul Routes.

Kildare County Council is being asked to create a programme of rolling improvements on haul routes for the Drehid Waste Management Facility.

Last month, An Bord Pleanala refused planning permission for 250,000 tonne per annum increase in the volume of waste accepted there.

There is a €13 million estimate to up-grade the road network, to which operator Bord na Mona may have been required to contribute, had it received planning permission.

The motion, by Independent Cllr., Padraig McEvoy, wants KCC to detail how it now plans to improve the network.

His motion will be debated at the Clane Maynooth MD meeting tomorrow.

