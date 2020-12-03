An Account Of All Strategic Housing Development Proposals In Clane-Maynooth Sought.

An account of all Strategic Housing Development proposals in Clane-Maynooth is being sought.

Developers planning more than 100 residential units or 200 student bed spaces can apply directly to An Bord Pleanala.

The mechanism has resulted in over 4,800 new homes, throughout Kildare, since its inception.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tim Durkan, wants an index of all SHDs in the municipal district, including those granted, refused, with possible variations to currently granted planning permissions and applications which went to judicial review.

His motion will be debated at tomorrow's monthly meeting.

