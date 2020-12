Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley says he does not owe an apology to the LGBTI+ community.

The Public Accounts Committee heard that in 2017 Deputy Stanley tweeted that Leo Varadkar can do what he wants in bed "but don't look 4 a pay rise in the morning".

The Laois-Offaly TD said he has campaigned for equal rights for years:

File image: Brian Stanley/RollingNews