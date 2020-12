The annual Winter Solstice gathering at Newgrange in Co. Meath on December 21st won't take place this year.

The Office of Public Works says the Solstice Sunrise will be live-streamed from within the Chamber instead.

The OPW says the absence of visitors has also presented a unique opportunity to carry out research which would not have been possible in any other year.

Image: Newgrange winter solstice 2019, John Lalor via RollingNews