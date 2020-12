Political interference or abuse of influence in state appointments could be punished by a new crime of nepotism.

A new report has recommended the move as part of a suite of reforms to combat white collar crime and fraud.

It also says a loophole that means former members of the Oireachtas can't be investigated for breaches of ethics legislation needs to be closed.

Irish Examiner Political Editor, Daniel McConnell, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus:

Stock image: Pexels