KCC Proposes To Close Leixlip Road In January.

Kildare County Council is proposing to close a Leixlip road for 11 days.

It is to facilitate crossing the Confey Road with two no. 220kv circuits to the new Intel sub-station and resurfacing of roads following the installation of pipework.

A section of the Coney Road may close from January 11th to 22nd.

Alternative Routes:

Light vehicles less than 3.5T will take the R149 then the R148 then the L1014.

HGV’s can take two alternative routes:

Route 1 is the R157 to the R148 into Lucan then take the R149.

Route 2 is the R157 to Dunboyne to the L2228 to Clonee to the R149 to Lucan.

Submissions on the proposal are invited until close of business on Monday.

