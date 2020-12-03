Listen: HSE Chief Says Having Covid 19 Vaccine In Ireland By January Is Realistic.

The head of the HSE says it's realistic to think a Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Ireland in January.

A decision on who will receive the vaccine first is still being made, however it's believed nursing home residents, the elderly and frontline healthcare workers will be prioritised.

A strategy on how best to roll out the vaccine will be presented to Government by the vaccine task force by December 11th.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says vaccines are currently being assessed by the European Medicines Agency.

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews