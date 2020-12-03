Listen: Work Underway On Changing Law Which Prohibits Naming Of Children Who Have Been Killed.

Work is underway to change a law which prohibits the naming of children who have been killed.

It comes in the wake of a court ruling, which found that the law which protects the identities of child victims also applies in cases where the child is deceased.

One of the unintended consequences of the legislation is that it also prevents the child’s killer from being named if a link can be established between the two.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee says proposed changes will be brought to government in the coming weeks:

File image: Helen McEntee/RollingNews