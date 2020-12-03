Listen Live Logo

Listen: Performing Arts Community Hold Silent Protest Outside Leinster House

: 03/12/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Members of the erforming Arts sector of Ireland have held a silent protest outside Leinster House today, over the continued closure of their  businesses.

The group included dance school owners, drama and stage school owners, dance teachers, professional dancers and others.

The group is calling on the government to reopen their sector, since sports and similar activities are being allowed to re-open under the easing of restrictions

Celine Garday, Manager of The Moat Theatre in Naas and Lisa Tyrell, Artistic Director of the Whynot Dance Company, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

And Leah Moran of the Leah Moran Stage School joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

Image: ballet teacher Niamh O’ Flannagain from the Goode School of Dance. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

