The US government's revealed computer hackers have targeted plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

A number of companies that are part of the 'cold supply' chain have received emails containing malicious software since September.

The Pfizer-BionTech vaccine - which has been authorised for use in the UK - needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees.

Sky's Deborah Haynes is in Washington, where officials believe a country could be behind the attack.

