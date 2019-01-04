Retro Classics

Above-Average Temperatures Recorded In Virtually All Parts Of Ireland Last Year.

01/04/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Nearly every part of the country had a hotter-than-normal summer last year.

According to Met Eireann's annual review, we also had several colder than average months including February, March and September.

The highest daily temperature recorded was 32 degrees Celsius at Shannon Airport in June, while the lowest was minus seven at Cork Airport in March.

Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry was home to the highest rainfall, while Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin was the driest.

 

File image: Swimmers at Blessington Lake, August 2018/RollingNews.

