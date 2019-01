A man in his twenties is being questioned by Gardai investigating the death of a woman in County Donegal.

It's after a woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene in Forest Park, Kilygordon earlier.

A technical examination is expected to be conducted this afternoon.

Inspector Michael Harrison has been speaking to reporters at Letterkenny Garda Station.

He says a man is being held for questioning at the station in the connection with the investigation: