Listen: Advice Sought On Establishing A Public Inquiry In To Fatal Hit & Run.

The Minister for Justice is seeking the Attorney General's advice on establishing a public inquiry into a hit and run, which claimed the life of a Co. Monaghan student.

23 year old Shane O’Farrell was struck by a car while cycling near Carrickmacross in August 2011.

The driver of the car had been released from the courts on several bail bonds and O’Farrell’s family say his breach of bail conditions meant he should have been in custody at the time.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says a Garda Ombudsman inquiry into the case is ongoing and he's asked for advice on how to set up a public inquiry without undermining its work.

Shane’s mother, Lucia, says a Dáil vote for such an inquiry should be respected:

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews.