Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Advice Sought On Establishing A Public Inquiry In To Fatal Hit & Run.

: 01/04/2019 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
charlie_flanagan_10_01_18_rolling_news.jpg

The Minister for Justice is seeking the Attorney General's advice on establishing a public inquiry into a hit and run, which claimed the life of a Co. Monaghan student.

23 year old Shane O’Farrell was struck by a car while cycling near Carrickmacross in August 2011.

The driver of the car had been released from the courts on several bail bonds and O’Farrell’s family say his breach of bail conditions meant he should have been in custody at the time.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says a Garda Ombudsman inquiry into the case is ongoing and he's asked for advice on how to set up a public inquiry without undermining its work.

Shane’s mother, Lucia, says a Dáil vote for such an inquiry should be respected:

18fatal.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!