Listen: Major Study Stops Short Of Recommending Screen Time Limits For Children.

A major new study has stopped short of setting screen time limits for children.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in the UK says there's no real evidence screen time is harmful, as long as it doesn't replace sleep or exercise.

However the survey of thousands of children did find that depression linked to social media is twice as high for teenage girls than boys.

Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin, Dr Brendan Kelly says the depressive symptoms were greater than those with lower social media use:

