Books of condolence have opened at RTE studios and at Naas Library for the late Marian Finucane.

The broadcaster died suddenly on Thursday at her home in Naas - she was 69.

The book of condolence will be open in Naas Library this afternoon (Saturday) from 12 noon until 5pm.

It will also be open in the Kildare County Council offices on Monday from 9am to 5pm.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

File image: Marian Finucane/RollingNews