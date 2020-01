Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy is calling on the FAI to provide more information on its debt to the gardai.

The cash-strapped association owes the gardai 360,000 euro for policing duties at international games last year.

Ireland's due to co-host Euro 2020 this summer, with four games pencilled in for the Aviva Stadium in June.

The Kildare North TD wants those matches to go ahead - but is also demanding clarity on the garda debt.