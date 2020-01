There are calls for Kildare County Council to investigate the possibility of providing a lollipop person for both schools on the Celbridge Road in Maynooth

Kildare County Council currently employs 25 full-time school wardens and 2 relief school wardens.

The motion has been proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District which takes place on Friday, January 10th at 10am.

