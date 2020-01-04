Saturday Night Party

Listen: Dublin City Council Manager Wants To Sell €100 Million Worth Of Council-Owned Land.

: 01/04/2020 - 12:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
dublin_city_council_logo.png

 

The manager of Dublin City Council says he wants to sell off 100 million euro worth of council-owned land.

Owen Keegan says a list of 14 sites will be presented to councillors at their first meeting of the New Year on Monday night.

Stephen Bourke reports:

dublincouncil.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

