One Person Taken To Hospital Following Fire In A Flat In Dublin Last Night.

: 01/04/2020 - 12:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
fire_engine_ireland_in_dublin.jpg

 

One person was taken to hospital after being rescued from a burning flat in Dublin last night.

Five fire engines and an ambulance came to the scene off Kevin Street in the south inner city.

The casualty was brought to hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

