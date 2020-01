Kildare County Council has been asked to advise of the consultation, the key development steps and an estimated timeline for the work to open the new library in Clane.

The question has been brought forward by Independent Cllr. Pádraig McEvoy.

KCC bought a building in Clane town centre for the new library in August, 2019.

Cllr. McEvoy's question will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth MD which takes place on Friday, January 10th at 10am.