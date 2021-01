There are plans to turn Phibsboro shopping centre in Dublin into a co-living development.

The Irish Times reports the owners want to build 321 single rooms on top of the existing shopping centre.

Planning permission has been granted for a 50 million euro redevelopment for student accommodation.

However, the paper also reports that in the weeks leading up to a ban on co-living developments, planning was sought for its purpose to be changed.

